Large black bear tranquilized after roaming around Northeast DC neighborhood

DC Police Department
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 09, 2023
BALTIMORE — A black bear was tranquilized after hanging out in a tree and roaming a neighborhood in Northeast DC.

Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a black bear in the 1300 block of Franklin Street around 7:30 a.m.

Due to the animal's presence, roads were closed in the area.

A few hours later, the bear climbed down the tree and started running in the backyards of homes in the area.

Police say the bear was tranquilized by the Human Rescue Alliance in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Franklin Street a short time later.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and a veterinarian from the National Zoo were also on the scene assisting.

