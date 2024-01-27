Lanes reopened following a 23-vehicle crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been reopened following a major multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority were dispatched to the area for reports of a large crash spanning the west lanes.

Authorities say multiple people have been taken to area hospitals following the collision and that eastbound and westbound traffic were alternating on the eastbound span.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 23 vehicles were believed to have been involved in the initial crash, and an additional 20 were involved in a series of secondary crashes.

Two patients were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Eleven others were also taken to area hospitals; none are believed to be life-threatening, according to the MDTA.

The westbound lane was reopened just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crashes is asked to contact the Maryland Transportation Authority Police at 443-454-8703

