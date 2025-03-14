Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lanes reopen in Fort McHenry Tunnel after overturned dump truck causes closure

dump truck fort mchenry tunnel.jpeg
Maryland Department of Transportation Authority
dump truck fort mchenry tunnel.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Both lanes affected have been reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: A two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck currently has two lanes inside of the Fort McHenry Tunnel closed down.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority say the dump truck spilled gravel onto the roadway.

The crash affects two lanes of I-95 Northbound in the tunnel.

Police and the fire department are on the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are