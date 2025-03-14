Lanes reopen in Fort McHenry Tunnel after overturned dump truck causes closure

UPDATE: Both lanes affected have been reopened.

PREVIOUS STORY: A two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck currently has two lanes inside of the Fort McHenry Tunnel closed down.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority say the dump truck spilled gravel onto the roadway.

The crash affects two lanes of I-95 Northbound in the tunnel.

Police and the fire department are on the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*