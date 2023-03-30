Lane closures in effect at I-95/I-695 Sunday night through Friday morning

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced that lane closures will take effect at I-95 and I-695 starting Sunday night through Friday morning.

The lane closures are required as part of the ongoing rehabilitation project for 10 bridges with the interchange.

Lane closures include:

Northbound and southbound I-95 at I-695: Motorists can expect overnight single-lane closures between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. and double-lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, April 2-6.



Eastbound and westbound I-695 (Outer Loop and Inner Loop) at I-95: An overnight single-lane closure will be in effect overnight from 8 p.m. Sunday, April 2, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 3. On westbound I-695, double-lane closures will be required between 10 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and 5 a.m. Monday, April 3.

A single-lane closure will be required on Sulphur Spring Road beneath the I-95 bridges during non-peak hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, April 3-7. The closure will alternate eastbound or westbound, with flagging operations to control two-way traffic on one open lane.

All work being done is expected to be finished by the end of next week.

