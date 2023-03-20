Lance Riddick's family promotes Baltimore doula organization

BALTIMORE — Lance Riddick was a prominent supporter of a local organization called MOMCares.

Since "The Wire" and "John Wick" actor died last week, his family has asked the public to donate to the organization, which supports underserved mothers with babies in the NICU.

Ana Rodney, CEO and founder of MOMCares, said the group has seen a steady increase in donations since Lance Riddick's wife Stephanie posted on Instagram two days ago that donations can be made to MOMCares.org.

The organization's mission "is to reverse the crisis of Black maternal health nationwide by providing life-saving services," and offers doula care to mothers and their families.

Rodney said news of his death "definitely was a shock," and that MOMCares' staff had mixed emotions - "overwhelmed and grateful and sad" - after learning that his family was encouraging donations to the group.

The organization posted a photo on Instagram of Riddick with Rodney.

"MOMCares and I lost an advocate, home town hero, and friend today and we are at a loss for words," the post said. "Lance your light and support will be sorely missed. Our deepest condolences to Lance's family during this time of loss. If there is anything we can do, please know we are here. We are grateful for the outpouring of support in Lance's honor and receive it as a testament of the good hearted gentleman we knew him to be."