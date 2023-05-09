Watch Now
Lancaster Foods recalls some vegetables produced in Jessup

A limited number of Giant brand Spinach and Collard Greens are among those impacted by a May 5, 2023 recall from Lancaster Foods<br/>
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 14:54:47-04

JESSUP, Md. — Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Kale, Spinach and Collard Greens produced at their Jessup facility.

The products include three brands; Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant. All should have already reached their “Best If Used By Date.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued after listeriapathogen was detected during a random sampling of a bag of Chopped Kale Greens in New York.

Aside from Maryland and New York, the affected products were distributed throughout Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Distributors and retailers have since been instructed to remove the items from their sales inventory.

So far no related illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals are more likely to suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Below is a chart of all items under the recall.
Item NumberBrandPack/SizeUPC CodesDescriptionBest If Used By Date
00682ROBINSON FRESH8/16 OZ0-95829-60015-9KALE GREENSMay 01 2023
00619ROBINSON FRESH6/32 OZ0-95829-60016-6KALE GREENSMay 01 2023
55423LANCASTER20/4 OZN/ACHOPPED KALEMay 01 2023
78983GIANT12/8 OZ6-88267-09813-0CURLY LEAF SPINACHApril 29 2023
00684ROBINSON FRESH8/16 OZ0-95829-60006-7COLLARD GREENSMay 01 2023
01907GIANT8/16 OZ6-88267-05311-5COLLARD GREENSMay 01 2023

Customers with questions can call Lancaster Foods at 877-844-3441.

