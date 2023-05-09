Lancaster Foods recalls some vegetables produced in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. — Lancaster Foods is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Kale, Spinach and Collard Greens produced at their Jessup facility.

The products include three brands; Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant. All should have already reached their “Best If Used By Date.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall was issued after listeriapathogen was detected during a random sampling of a bag of Chopped Kale Greens in New York.

Aside from Maryland and New York, the affected products were distributed throughout Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Distributors and retailers have since been instructed to remove the items from their sales inventory.

So far no related illnesses have been reported.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals are more likely to suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

