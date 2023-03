BALTIMORE — A Lamborghini driver was carjacked by two armed suspects at the Inner Harbor this morning, police confirmed.

Baltimore police said officers were called to Light Street at East Conway at 6:15 a.m..

The victim said he was approached by two males who demanded his car keys, phone, and wallet.

He complied and gave the suspects his property.

The suspects were last seen leaving in the victim's Lamborghini and an unknown Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed.