Lamar pounds the table and says 'M-V-P ME' for another week

Pregame:

No matter who’s president, no matter what year or month it is, losing to the Browns is not a party Ravens fans want to go to. Last week, Baltimore faithful had to endure the offense getting “too cute” on critical downs, abandoning the run, and dropping key passes.

On the other hand, the pass defense got lit up like a Christmas tree in Times Square again. Browns QB Jameis Winston threw 334 yards and 3 touchdowns last Sunday. Here’s to hoping the Ravens can get back to playing football on their terms.

Hopes:

Many fans would like to see a healthy helping of Derrick Henry and a ramping up of play action plays. On defense, not making a rookie Qb (Bo Nix) look like Johnny Unitas and also catching interceptions.

This may be too much to ask. Only time will tell on the next gut-wrenching episode, “Of being a Ravens fan.”

Game Notes:

Ravens get an Interception on first defensive drive. First drive stalls after a sack on third down.

Ravens defense gets a critical stop on 4th down after a Ravens win a challenge.

Ravens march down field slicing and dicing. Bulldozer Henry punches it in for six.

Ravens up 7.

Ravens defense get another big stop. March downfield for a field goal.

Oh no…Broncos get a tricky touchdown on 4-2. Sutton hits Bo Nix on a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Tie game

Lamar is Mr. Touch. The offense is moving and grooving. He buys some time and sends some Flowers in the endzone.

17-7 Ravens

Nix and the Broncos offense have all the time in the world. Luckly, Ravens force them to a field goal.

Lamar is dotting. Number 8 passes to big play Zay for a 53-yard TD. Zay had more moves than a chess board on the play.

24-10 Ravens

ANOTHER ONE FOR ZAY FLOWERS!!!!!



pic.twitter.com/mmqygaFkRe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2024

Ravens go 70 yards and Henry steamrolls for a TD.

31-10 Ravens

THE KING OF THE ENDZONE!



pic.twitter.com/xLjqzvsFDm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2024

Project Pat Ricard gets a TD pass from Lamar

Score: 38-10 Ravens

pic.twitter.com/zqoKzeHYf5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2024

Ravens move downfield for a FG.

FINAL SCORE: 41-10 Ravens.

Final Thoughts:

Number 8 closes out a great day completing 16 out of 19 passes for 280 yards and 3 TD's with a perfect passer rating. QB 1 layered throws all over the field.

This is the fourth time Lamar has gotten a perfect passer rating in his career, and he's in great company.

In rushing news, Derrick Henry already has 1000 yards on the season. He's the first Raven to do it since Mark Ingram in 2019.

The defense was successful today in giving Bo Nix some looks he hasn't seen and getting the ball back to Lamar, Henry, and Zay.

The general point of view is - the Ravens defense needs to be able to make opposing QB's uncomfortable more often.

Unless the Ravens make a trade for the defense to boost the pass rush or the secondary, to quote the Mandalorian boat racing teams "maybe the way" - running up the scoreboard and hoping the defense can hold on like they did today.

But, how realistic is that?

The Ravens offense has the weapons to score 30 every week, but will they? On the days they don't, can the defense get enough to stops to win ugly?

Only time will tell. For now, lets enjoy the win.