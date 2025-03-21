Watch Now
Lamar Jackson set to make acting debut on 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson is taking his talents to Hollywood.

The two-time MVP announced on social media that he has a role in the hit series "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

His character is named E-Tone and he's described as "deadly and dangerous."

"I'm so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," Jackson said.

The series is set in the 1990s and it follows the early years of Kanan Stark, originally played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, as he is introduced into the drug game.

Jackson's exact role in the series is unclear.

