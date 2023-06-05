Lake Roland Park bench dedication raises awareness for Alzheimer's

BALTIMORE — Norma Griner would often visit Lake Roland Park with her son, Larry Griner.

It was a way for her to stay active while battling Alzheimer's.

On Sunday, the park held a dedication in her honor.

People in the community gathered at the park to witness the dedication of one of the park benches to honor Norma Griner.

Norma, who was 91 when she passed, would interact with many people in the park, singing to and often with people who would pass by her.

Her son, Larry, was also her caretaker. He would bring her to the park often. It was a way for them to keep her active and lively.

She was also an advocate for spreading messages about Alzheimer's to help people understand the condition.

Her daughter Elizabeth says speaking and singing with strangers would liven her mother up. Most couldn't even tell she had the disease as she sang and had conversations with them.

"Music is one of those things that tend to stick with people regardless of their Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and so she would just come out and sing for people and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s but also spread joy to the community at large,” said David McShea, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter.

People also shared stories of their experiences with Norma as they celebrated her life.

