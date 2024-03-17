Lady Lions, fundraising, heroes, and hooping

ESSEX, Md. — On Saturday, the Baltimore Lady Lions held a fundraiser in collaboration with the Original Black Nerd Collection, celebrating both Black and Women's History Month.

The event happened at the Back River Community Center, featuring an array of black comics and superheroes, as the Original Black Nerd Collection has over 4,000 artifacts.

The event also boasted arts and crafts, cosplay characters, and trivia competitions.

Tully Sullivan, who is the co-founder of the basketball association and the owner of the original Black Nerd Collection, said this event combines both his passions—hooping and heroes.

The Lady Lions as a program is pretty super heroic in its own right.

It offers in-house and travel programs for over 65 girls from kindergarten through eighth grade.