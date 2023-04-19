Watch Now
Ladew Topiary Gardens' Garden Festival set for May 6

Corey Shegda
Posted at 5:56 AM, Apr 19, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY — Ladew Topiary Gardens is bringing back their 15th annual Garden Festival.

It's a fundraiser featuring more then 30 exclusive vendors offering different plants, greenery, garden furniture, and other treasures.

At this year's festival, you will see some familiar works of art by artists in Ladew Gardens' residency sush as Quang HoandSam Christian Holmes.

The festival is May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets click here. All proceeds go to the preservation of the topiary gardens and programs.

