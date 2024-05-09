Lacrosse League holds moment of silence for Callum Robinson ahead of 2024 draft

BALTIMORE — The Premier Lacrosse League held a moment of silence before their 2024 draft for former Stevenson lacrosse player Callum Robinson.

PLL Co-Founders Paul and Mike Rabil issued the following statement regarding the passing of former Atlas LC player Callum Robinson:



The PLL family and entire lacrosse world are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson, and Jack Carter Rhoad. During these unimaginably difficult times, we offer our hearts, support and prayers to the Robinson and Rhoad Families, as well as all who loved Callum, Jake, and Jack.



From the moment he joined the PLL and Atlas LC, Callum brought an incredible spirit and huge heart to the game – energizing both teammates and opponents, audiences, and every member of our company.



Callum was a rock for us in the early days of our league and our COVID season – his genuine positivity made every person he spent time with better. A coach for PLL Play and a beacon for growing the sport internationally, Callum’s impact on our game will be felt forever.



The PLL is offering support services to all players, coaches, and staff and will honor Callum’s memory at PLL games this season.





Police say Robinson, 33, along with his brother Jake and friend Jack Carter Rhoad, were reported missing during a surfing trip to Mexico’s Baja California coast. Three unidentified bodies were later discovered.

The Associated Press reported that the bodies were found in a well where investigators also found another body that authorities said would be investigated.

The site where the bodies were discovered was near the township of Santo Tomás in the remote seaside area where the missing men’s tents and truck were found Thursday along the coast, said the Associated Press.

Callum started playing for Stevenson University's lacrosse team back in 2013.

The school released a statement describing Robinson as a talented, bright individual who was also caring and compassionate towards others.