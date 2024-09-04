Labor dispute leaves Anne Arundel County residents without recycling, yard waste collections

ANNAPOLIS, Md — A labor dispute is brewing with in Anne Arundel County's Department of Public Works and it's already impacting residents.

Over Labor Day weekend the County notified residents about members of Teamsters Local 570 planning to strike.

The union represents Ecology Services, Inc. workers who collect the County's curbside recycling and yard waste.

For now the affected areas include Severna Park, Pasadena, Laurel, and Odenton.

As it stands trash will still be picked up, but no workers showed up to handle recycling and yard waste.

Officials are hoping normal collections resume the week of September 9-14, although that remains in the air.

In the meantime, DPW says it's hired outside contractors to help out with trash pickup.

“DPW has coordinated with other local contractors, including Gunther Refuse Service and MBG Refuse Service, to bolster our collection efforts during this time. We appreciate their readiness to assist in maintaining our service standards.”

To find out if you're impacted, visit Find My Collection Day or Recycle Coach.

The County Landfill also remains open Tuesday through Saturday from 8am to 4pm.