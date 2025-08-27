Labor Day Weekend gas prices projected to be lowest since 2020

BALTIMORE — We've got some good news and some bad news.

We'll get the bad news over with first.

Labor Day weekend is upon us, meaning Summer break is coming to an end, with all schools going back into session.

Now for the good news.

Gasoline prices for the long holiday weekend are projected to be at their lowest rate in since Labor Day 2020.

According to Gas Buddy, the average cost for a gallon of fuel this year is expected to be around $3.15 — 14 cents lower than in 2024.

And that may be just the start for prices falling at the pump.

“Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and when it comes to gas prices, it’s been the cheapest summer to hit the road since the pandemic, a trend that will likely continue with the potential for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon this fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Once President Donald Trump's first term ended, gas prices went up four straight years (2021: $3.16/gal - 2022: $3.79/gal - 2023 $3.77/gal - 2024: $3.29/gal)

Since his return to the White House, fuel prices are again down despite challenges like hurricane season and uncertainty surrounding trade, tariffs, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The same trends were noted during Memorial Day Weekend.