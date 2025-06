EDGEWOOD, Md. — A new budget store opens in Edgewood. Label Shoppers replaced the Big Lots in Edgewater Village Shopping Center.

The store, known for its designer brands at low prices, officially opened for business on June 22.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Edgewood community,” says Peter Elitzer, President of Label Shopper.

Label Shopper operates over 75 stores throughout the Northeast and Midwest. Elkton and Chestertown also have locations.