La Chow and Yebo Kitchen serve Thanksgiving dinner to families in need

Future Think Hub and the culinary department have partnered with La Chow and Yebo Kitchen to provide Thanksgiving dinner for families in need.

"We believe that everyone in the community should have a well-cooked meal—a gourmet meal. Thank you to Sammy Davis from Yebo, Chef Sammy, and his team and his family for coming in and supporting us and partnering with us to deliver this for families," says Brandon Phillips, founder of La Chow.

The organizations provided traditional Thanksgiving food like turkey, mac and cheese, greens, and Thanksgiving desserts, all made fresh inside the la chow kitchens.

Dionne Green, who came to the Thanksgiving dinner with his mother, says he loves seeing organizations giving back to people in the community who may not have access to hot meals on Thanksgiving.

"And these organizations in the city, including this one, has helped me through a lot of years of struggle times when I didn't have anything to eat, no where to sleep," says Green.

"These organizations gave me a warm place to live, take a shower and to eat and to just get my mind together, so it's important to me to give back and show my thanks to them."

Phillips says this is just one of the many ways his organization gives back throughout the year; he says it's what makes his organization what it is; he says there is nothing else he'd rather be doing on Thanksgiving.

"The key to life is giving back; it's not what you can take; it's what you can give. All your blessings come from giving, so as long as we treat everyone the same and we all continue to give back, everyone will have something."

And Green says he is inspired to give back in any way he can as well.

"Volunteering is something that my mom has always stressed; everything doesn't always have to be about receiving monetary gain; give back; do something kind; give from the heart; and don't expect anything in return."

Since the dinner is over, La Chow is getting ready for its next event in December, which is its annual toy giveaway for Christmas, which will take place on December 14th.