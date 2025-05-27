Kooper's Tavern in Fells Point taking over former Laurrapin Grille space in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A popular Fells Point restaurant is expanding its footprint to Harford County. Kooper's Tavern announced plans to open a new restaurant in the former Laurrapin Grille Space in Havre de Grace.

The announcement was made on Instagram, saying, "We've been keeping this a secret for too long."

The new restaurant will be called Kooper's Saloon, and in summer 2026, Sam's Seafood Shack will open, featuring an outdoor bar with water views and a multi-tiered deck.

Kooper's has two brick and mortar locations as well as a food truck, called Kooper's Chowhound Burger Wagon.

Fells Point is the original location, with a second location, called Kooper's North in Timonium.

The team will update its Facebook and Instagram pages with the new spots progress.