BEL AIR, Md. — A kitchen fire at Sunny Day Cafe forced the Bel Air restaurant to close for the day. The fire happened this morning and briefly shut down part of Main Street.

The restaurant posted a sign on the door saying they plan to open tomorrow morning.

The restaurant is open daily from 7 am to 3 pm serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

It has been in Bel Air since 2013 and is known for its selection of savory and sweet crepes and traditional breakfast and lunch items.