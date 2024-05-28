King Memorial Park held annual Service of Remembrance event on Memorial Day

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — King Memorial Park held its annual Service of Remembrance Monday in Windsor Mill.

Rain just before it started moved the event indoors. Yet a steady stream of people filed into the mausoleum for the service.

The program started with a salute by the Baltimore chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers. Spirited music by the Reunion Choir of Baltimore and a rendition of a classic hymn, “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” moved the crowd.

As did an inspirational message by Rev. Dr. Harold Carter Jr., pastor of New Shiloh Baptist Church of Baltimore, who encouraged people to remember the memories of their loved ones who are gone.

“Thanking the Lord for those who have paved the way with their lives for us to be where we are today,” Carter said.

Erich March, president of King Memorial Park, said the service has become a tradition for local African Americans. A time to remember all the lost – loved ones who fought the wars on poverty and racism.

“Out here we have our grandparents. Out here we have our mothers and fathers. Out here we have our aunts and uncles. Who lifted us up, when there was not much to work with, but they did it,” he said.

March also said he’s concerned about the number of young people his family’s business has been burying. He encouraged the crowd to reach out to the youth, and to protect them.

“We can do better, Baltimore,” March said.