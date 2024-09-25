King Abdullah II of Jordan becomes the first foreign head of state to visit Maryland on official business

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State House is the oldest one operating in the country, and it's still reaching new milestones.

Wednesday marks the first time a foreign head of state visited on official business.

His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan joined Governor Wes Moore for a round table discussion with executives representing Maryland business, research, and higher education.

According to the King, the relationship already started on the right foot.

"We are instantly good friends. He's a fellow paratrooper, so that goes a long way in this relationship. And through you, sir I hope with many of the colleagues here, this will be a new page of a relationship between the state of Maryland and the nation of Jordan," King Abdullah said.

His Majesty says he's looking forward to discussing the future opportunities between Jordan and Maryland.