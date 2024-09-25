Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

King Abdullah II of Jordan becomes the first foreign head of state to visit Maryland on official business

The Maryland State House is the oldest one operating in the country, and it's still reaching new milestones. Wednesday marks the first time a foreign head of state visited on official business. His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan joined Governor Wes Moore for a round table discussion with executives representing Maryland business, research, and higher education.
Posted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State House is the oldest one operating in the country, and it's still reaching new milestones.

Wednesday marks the first time a foreign head of state visited on official business.

His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan joined Governor Wes Moore for a round table discussion with executives representing Maryland business, research, and higher education.

According to the King, the relationship already started on the right foot.

"We are instantly good friends. He's a fellow paratrooper, so that goes a long way in this relationship. And through you, sir I hope with many of the colleagues here, this will be a new page of a relationship between the state of Maryland and the nation of Jordan," King Abdullah said.

His Majesty says he's looking forward to discussing the future opportunities between Jordan and Maryland.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices