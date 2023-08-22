Kindness stroll promotes compassion in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The message is simple—‘Be Kind’, and starting today, as you stroll down Main Street in Westminster, a nonprofit called Action For Kindness is making it difficult to ignore.

“The kindness stroll is meant to bring positive people together, encourage people to come down to Main Street in Westminster and take a look at artwork, which has been done by the students,” said Tina Thomas, one of the organizers.

Public school students of all ages created the signs, and this year they have messages of kindness to go with them.

The organization’s co-founders, Thomas and Eric Miller, promoted the concept through art created by students in the classroom and now are sharing it throughout the community.

“When you’re four foot tall, you need kind people around,” said Miller, “You understand when things aren’t right.”

In recent years, the students have created as many as 8,000 of the signs, and people are encouraged to find them along Main Street over the next month and to vote on their favorites for a dollar donation that will benefit several local nonprofits.

In an increasingly uncivil society, it represents a focused effort to be better than that.

“Each sign has a kind note to go with it that is actionable. In this world, if you can be anything, be kind,” said Miller, “It’s that simple, and we want to encourage kids to be kind to each other and compassionate. We think it can change the world."