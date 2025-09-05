Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be deported to Eswatini, per authorities

Kilmar Abrego Garcia will be deported to Eswatini, according to authorities.

Garcia's lawyers were notified Friday of the decision.

This follows his return to ICE custody days after a federal magistrate judge ordered his release from a Tennessee prison.

In March, he was deported from Maryland to his native El Salvador over alleged ties to the MS-13 gang.

An ICE official wrote in an email that Garcia's claim of fear of persecution in Uganda is "hard to take seriously," noting that he has made similar claims involving at least 22 other countries.

“As you know, the United States seeks to remove you from the United States based on your final order of removal,” the ICE official wrote. “Your attorney has informed us, however, that you fear persecution or torture in Uganda.”

“That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you have claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries,” the ICE official added.