Kids in juvenile detention to have artwork auctioned off at Artscape

BALTIMORE — Canvases covered in artwork represent more than just paintings on a page.

The art done by youth in the Baltimore juvenile justice system represents the expression of their feelings on their situation.

"The red is for anger, the blue is for sadness, the white is for the system playing games, the blue is for missing out on the change and the white is for waiting on a court date," said RH, one of the artists sharing a poem that goes with his artwork.

We can't show the artists faces, or share their names, only their work.

For them, the time spent in art therapy is relaxing.

"The art therapy program, it really helped me a lot and it made me realize I'm not alone and a lot of the stuff I can't say I can express it through art," said TL, one of the artists.

For the third time, artwork from these kids will be auctioned off at Artscape.

The kids will get to keep the money that's made after any restitution they may owe is paid.

"They really got to show a different side of themselves, a side of themselves you don't see on their car documents a side of themselves that's true to their character and who they really are as individual people," said Bo Hundley, the art therapist.

The goal of the program isn't like a traditional art class, it's to help them become better people.

"We get to see them being youth, we get to see them in an environment and allow them to see things being youth and it just has a positive impact on them," said Lisa Laprade, the creator of the Champs Program.

The kids won't be able to attend the art show but a program director will be there to present it.