Kids connect with community police officers at BCPD fishing event

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A fun way for kids to get to know officers in their community.

On Sunday, the Baltimore County Police Department hosted a Combos for Kids fishing event.

The state stocked the Hillcrest Pond in Lansdowne with about 150 to 200 trout.

"We're looking for more interaction between police and kids. More very hands on positive interaction. Hoping that these kids walk away from this event with fishing equipment with the assistance of Anglers of Annapolis, free fishing gear, a day out with the officers fishing, and hopefully they carry over, instead of engaging in activities that are maybe troublesome in the community. They're out their fishing and they can enjoy the resource," said Captain Will Buckingham, Youth and Community Resources Division.

This is their first time trying this program. They hope to make it an annual event.