"Start the year off on the right trail!"

EDGEMERE — As 2024 comes to an end people are making new year resolutions for 2025. And for Maryland State Parks the resolution remains the same: protect the parks and highlight their beauty.

The nationwide initiative is led by America's State Parks and encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year. Maryland State Parks is offering several opportunities across the state from December 31, 2024 - January 2, 2025.

This year, the Maryland Park Service is offering both self-guided and Ranger-led hikes. You can find more information on First Day Hikes and a participating park near you here.