Kicking off the school year with a full backpack and a new look

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott hosted his annual back-to-school kick-off event on Saturday.

During the affair at City Hall, students and parents got free backpacks to ensure families were ready for the first day of school.

“We have to make sure that our young people have the nutrition that they need, that they’re getting the sleep that they need but today is all to make sure that they have the physical materials that they need,” said Mayor Scott.

Backpacks weren't the only things being filled at the event. Stomachs were getting shown some love as well. Free food was on the menu for attendees.

Looking and feeling one’s best is also a big part of doing one’s best. Kids heading back to school were given free haircuts and braiding services.