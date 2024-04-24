Kibble Connection food pantry expansion helps feed more hungry pets

BALTIMORE — A program to help pet owners get food for their pets is getting more space.

The Maryland SPCA is opening a new warehouse to expand the reach of the Kibble Connection program.

The warehouse has already begun serving the community; providing more than 8,000lbs of pet food and supplies to port workers in need following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this month.

“The Kibble Connection program was created as a part of our many efforts to keep pets with their loving families,” says Katie Flory, the Maryland SPCA’s Director of Community Care & Advocacy. “This new warehouse allows us to meet the growing needs of our community – and helps keep pets out of shelters.”

The Kibble Connection pet-food pantry has been able to distribute more than 3 million meals to pets in the Baltimore area in the past 2 years.

They collect donations of food to be distributed out to people in need.

The Maryland SPCA will open applications to Baltimore City Residents who wish to enter the Kibble Connection program beginning April 29th.

Kibble Connection was created in 2007. A volunteer for the Maryland SPCA and Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland came up with the idea after observing people in need of meal assistance sharing their delivered food with their pets.