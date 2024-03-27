Key Bridge collapse in pictures

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Ted Shaffrey/AP

Matt Rourke / AP

NTSB

WJLA via AP

Steve Helber/AP

Daylight shows a truly devastating scene after the overnight collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Erick Ferris/WMAR-2 News

Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Scott- Key Bridge Collapse Credit: Andre Doyle



Jonathan Hunter/WMAR

Baltimore City Fire Department

Prev 1 / Ad Next