Kermit the Frog will be UMD's commencement speaker

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — At 70 years old, Kermit the Frog probably has a lot of life wisdom to share - and this May, University of Maryland grads will finally get to hear from the man himself.

No, it's not an early April Fool's joke. University of Maryland, College Park has officially announced that the humble green Muppet will be this year's commencement speaker.

He's already been a fixture on the College Park campus for many decades, as UMD has long celebrated its alum, Jim Henson, Class of 1960.

The university was much different when Kermit was "born" in 1955 - and the campus was probably a lot greener - but as Kermit points out, it's not easy being green.

A sculpture and memorial bench honoring Jim Henson and Kermit was dedicated there 22 years ago.

The university is touting Kermit's credentials as an "environmental advocate," "best-selling author," and "champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible" - on top of, of course, being an "international superstar."

We'll see what lessons he has to share - and maybe get the scoop on his on-and-off relationship with Miss Piggy - during the May 21 commencement in the SECU Arena.