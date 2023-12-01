Watch Now
Police presence reported at Kenwood High School following a brief lockdown

Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 01, 2023
ESSEX, Md. — Kenwood High School is currently on lockdown as police are on scene.

Officials say officers are on scene in regard to an ongoing investigation that is being conducted inside the school.

All students are safe.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.*

