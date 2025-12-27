Kentucky teen missing since October located in Montgomery County home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Kentucky teen who had been missing since October has been found in Montgomery County, police say.

Authorities say 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner was last seen on October 14.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department were called to a home in the 12000 block of Dalewood Drive on December 26 after receiving a tip that a missing girl might be in Montgomery County.

Those officers, along with U.S. Marshals deputies, found Christian Alexander Delgado, 37, inside the home with Wagoner.

Police took Delgado into custody and charged him with kidnapping. Wagoner was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Delgado is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.