Kent Island Day returns Sunday to celebrate a unique history

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Over on the Eastern Shore, Kent Island is proud of its history as the first permanent English settlement in Maryland.

The Kent Island Heritage Society is once again celebrating Kent Island Day, on May 20, with a parade, proclamation and plenty of living history. The festivities start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., with the opening ceremony happening at 10:15 a.m.

Historic Stevensville will host War of 1812 reenactors, the Fort McHenry fife & drum corps, blacksmithing demonstrations, model railroad displays, and Native American artifacts.

There will also be food, music, kids' activities and about 100 vendors.

Jack Broderick, president of Kent Island Heritage Society, said: "The reason we value our history so much is that we are actually the first permanent English settlement in Maryland... We feel that that's worth celebrating, and it's a great kind of beginning of our summer season."

Broderick said "it's a real family event."