Kennedy Krieger researchers believe a special MRI can help predict memory loss before symptoms appear

Higher Iron levels in the brain can contribute to early cognitive decline

Researchers determined a special MRI that detects iron levels in the brain can predict memory loss before symptoms begin

People at higher risk also experienced abnormal amyloid proteins, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease

The Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) MRI is already available at many hospitals.



Imagine if there was a special test that could detect potential Alzheimer's before symptoms appear.

New research from the Kennedy Krieger Institute may have uncovered a way through an MRI scan called quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM).

Scientists followed 158 older adults for up to seven years.

These individuals displayed no signs of memory issues at the beginning of the study.

Yet after undergoing QSM, some showed small changes within the brain tissue linked to higher iron levels which can contribute to early cognitive decline.

With that, scientists said they were able to predict which participants would later develop mild cognitive impairment.

Those found to be at higher risk also experienced abnormal amyloid proteins, typically associated with Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Xu Li, a research associate in the F.M. Kirby Research Center for Functional Brain Imaging at Kennedy Krieger Institute, led the study.

“Our goal is to identify brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s that occur years before major memory loss,” said Li. “If we can detect these changes earlier and better identify patients at higher risks of developing Alzheimer’s, we have a better chance of slowing or even preventing progression through targeted therapies.”

Even better news is that QSM is already available in many hospitals, meaning it could be used in clinical trials to track whether such preventative treatments are successful.

For their part, Kennedy Krieger says it plans to continue following participants to learn more about how to target memory loss caused by brain iron and other biological changes.

“This technology is giving us a new map of the brain showing important biomarkers related to Alzheimer’s before it takes hold,” Dr. Li said. “My hope is patients and families will someday receive access care and potentially better treatments sooner and take time plan for the future with their families.”

The full study can be reviewed here.