Kennedy Krieger Institute holds 34th annual Festival of Trees

TIMONIUM, Md. — Christmas trees for a cause.

The 34th annual Festival of Trees kicked off on Friday at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Kennedy Krieger Institute puts on the event every year.

Over 800 decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses fill the Cow Palace.

Every dollar raised goes to Kennedy Krieger's patients, students, and programs.

"Through schools, through patient rehabilitation, through over 90 patient clinics, and our amazing, groundbreaking research, we are able to have all of Marylanders and those who attend this event this weekend support this cause," said Sarah Ryan, Executive VP of Engagement at Kennedy Krieger.

There are over 100 local vendors, rides for kids, and carnival games.

You might even catch a glimpse of Santa.

The Festival of Trees runs through Sunday, December 1.