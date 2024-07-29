Kelpie the seal released back into the ocean in bittersweet moment

BALTIMORE — A bittersweet moment for the folks at the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center.

Staff said their goodbyes and released Kelpie the seal back into the wild Friday.

The young grey seal was rescued April 26 in Ocean City, and has been under the Aquarium's care ever since.

Kelpie was diagnosed with a case of alopecia and a parasitic burden requiring antibiotics.

Staff treated Kelpie a bit longer than expected so he could develop a fresh coat.

Kelpie was freed back into the ocean at Assateague Island National Seashore on July 26.