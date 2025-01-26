Kegs for a Cause: Local breweries team together at Max's Taphouse to benefit California wildfire victims

BALTIMORE — Buy a beer and drink up for a good cause.

That's what the folks with Bmore Brew Crew did Saturday at Max's Taphouse in Fells Point.

Together they hosted a special event called "Beers for a Benefit" to help out the American Red Cross Wildfire Relief Fund.

A bunch of local breweries pitched in by donating kegs, with full proceeds going to affected families in California.

Among those who made it possible, Independent Brewing Company, White Marsh Brewing Company, Heavy Seas Beer, Guilford Hall Brewery, Red Brick Station, and Big Truck Farms and Brewery. A silent auction was also held thanks to several area businesses.