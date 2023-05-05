Keep punching to knock out brain cancer

BALTIMORE — Back in December, I got a call while I was on the 11 o’clock news.

During a commercial break, I looked down at the message. It was from WMAR's former sports producer, Joe Hammann.

“Call me after the news,” Hammann wrote.

I did.

The news was not good. But in the typical Hammann way of life, instead of asking for help, they were asking to help others.

Joe’s wife, Kara, dropped to the floor like a welterweight champ one December day.

“I just came back from vacation, thought I was just tired,” said Kara.

Doctors delivered the news that she had brain cancer.

She immediately sought out resources and found the best, Keep Punching.

This group was started by Beth and her late husband, Daron Fisher, ten years ago.

He was a little boy walking about this world saying, “keep punching.”

He was in one corner of the ring, brain cancer in the other, but still, to this day, Beth keeps her dukes up fighting for all those who are suffering.

On May 21, Keep Punching will hold its 10th Anniversary 5k Run and 1 Miler at Goucher College.