KCW Engineering using its sizzle to grill up support for abuse survivors

When folks bring out the grill, the theme is usually a family gathering, the fourth of July, or even a football watch party.

This grill in particular is on fire for something greater - support for women and children survivors.

KCW Engineering's "Cookout for a cause" grilled up meals and sold them to raise money for the House of Ruth Maryland.

This is the perfect time as October is domestic violence awareness month.

The money will help get survivors resources like counseling, legal assistance and more.

In addition to the cookout, KCW also donated $1500 worth of items for the charity's fill the house campaign.

WMAR is also partnering with the House of Ruth to help fill the house, collecting items for women survivors and their children.

Folks can drop off donations tomorrow, from 9am to 6pm at the Weis market parking lot at Towson place.

Bath/hand towels, new sheets, deodorant, and diapers would be greatly appreciated.