Katie Pumphrey announces plans for second swim from the Bay to Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — The ultra-marathon open water swimmer that swam 24-miles from the Chesapeake Bay to the Inner Harbor announced she'll be doing it again.

Katie Pumphrey completed the first swim in 2024. She started the swim at three in the morning and didn't finish until five in the afternoon.

She stands alone as the only person to complete this 24-mile, nearly 14-hour swim.

Pumphrey said the hardest part of last year's swim came towards the end once fatigue set in and the current was fighting against her. What kept her going was the surprise of a big pirate ship filled with friends and family.

Once she arrived to the finish line at the Inner Harbor, she was greeted with an overwhelming scene.

These events bring awareness to the ongoing efforts to make Baltimore's harbor safe to swim in.

Since 2010, the Waterfront Partnership started working on creating a swimmable harbor. Last summer, the harbor held its first public swimming event in over 40 years.

“The Bay to Baltimore swim is not just a personal challenge—it’s about celebrating our city’s progress and encouraging more people to experience recreation on the water,” Pumphrey said.

This year's swim window is May 18-23, pending water conditions.

During the swim, Pumphrey will have two support boats from the Freedom Boat Club to help pilot the swim.