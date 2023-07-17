Karate instructor charged for alleged sex abuse of a minor

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A karate instructor in Anne Arundel County has been arrested and charged with the alleged sex abuse of a minor.

Harry Craig Conaway, 71, was charged with 28 criminal charges, including sex offense of a minor, second-degree rape, sex offense third and fourth degree, second-degree assault, perverted practice and private place prurient intent.

In July 2023, the CID Child Abuse Unit received information regarding an alleged sexual child abuse involving repeated incidents of sexual abuse.

The alleged offenses occurred in and near a storage shed converted into a dojo on the suspect's property in Hanover, where he conducted private lessons.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are continuing their investigation.

Police say, there is nothing to suggest the existence of additional victims, however, anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4733 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

