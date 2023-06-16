K-9 graduation welcomes 4 new drug dogs to Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE — They spent the last three months sniffing drugs and now they work for the police.

Rosie, Bomba, Drak, Zoe and their handlers are the newest K-9 team graduates for the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division.

Their job, sniff out drugs, they spent the last 14 weeks honing their noses on drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, heroin and meth.

K-9 Drak's handler says graduation is only the first step in a long career together.

"The bonding process, it doesn't end here, we're gonna keep learning each other. He's still young and I'm still young, so we're going to keep going from here and that's probably my favorite thing about the whole process," Ashley Romeo, Trooper 1st class said.

The K-9's will be placed at various barracks throughout the state.

Their graduation today means state police now have 32 dogs in service across the state.