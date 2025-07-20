Juveniles tied to Baltimore 'organized crime ring' caught stealing $50k from Pennsylvania shoe store

BALTIMORE — Half-a-dozen juveniles were caught in the act stealing $50,000 in stolen merchandise from a Pennsylvania shoe store last week.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, the same group is "responsible for multiple other burglaries, stolen vehicles and crimes against the public stretching into the Baltimore and surrounding areas in Maryland."

The big bust went down in the middle of the night on July 16.

Officers were alerted of a stolen car backed up against a shoe retailer called Jawns on Fire, located at Blue Mountain Commons along Linglestown Road in Harrisburg.

As police got on scene, six suspects fled leading officers on a chase through Lower Paxton Township.

Police finally caught up with the car at which point the juveniles all tried unsuccessfully to run away.

It's unclear what specific cases the group may be tied to in Baltimore, but there have been several recent robberies and carjackings involving teenage suspects.

Anyone with more information can call police at 717-652-8265.