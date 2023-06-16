Juvenile murder suspect recaptured after being accidentally released from jail

BALTIMORE — A juvenile murder suspect, awaiting trial, was released early from jail following a clerical error.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on June 2, the pending charges against the juvenile were marked as "nolle prosequi," by an employee of the Circuit Court Clerk's Office, making it appear as though the charges had been dismissed.

As a result, the juvenile was released.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office informed the court of the error and issued an arrest warrant on June 15.

Less than 24 hours after receiving the arrest warrant, deputies assigned to the Special Operations Division of the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office recaptured the juvenile.

The suspect, a juvenile being tried as an adult, has been processed at Central Booking.

"This is highly problematic that a defendant awaiting trial on murder charges was erroneously released from state custody, but we commend the vigilance and proactive efforts of the State's Attorney's Office," stated Sheriff Sam Cogen.