Juvenile killed in a crash involving scooters and a Jeep

BALTIMORE — A young person is dead and another is injured in a crash involving scooters and a Jeep.

Baltimore police say the two juveniles were riding scooters along McCulloh Street in West Baltimore around 9 p.m. Wednesday, when they collided with the Jeep.

They were both rushed to the hospital. One juvenile was pronounced dead, the other is expected to be okay.

Police say the driver of the Jeep fled, while a passenger, who was injured, stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information can call BPD's Accident Investigation officers at 410-396-2606. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.