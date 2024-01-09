Juvenile justice, crime among top priorities as legislative session begins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It's back to Annapolis for senators and delegates.

Maryland's General Assembly kicks off the 2024 session at noon on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have already begun figuring out the priorities of this year.

"Violent crime and really the explosion of juvenile crime, and real problems with enforcing the law, and keeping communities safe, and problems of what to do with juveniles who are committing crimes of all kinds," said Senator Justin Ready, a Republican representing Carroll and Frederick Counties.

"The first is the budget, we're going to need to make sure we're fiscally prudent but also making sure that we're funding the programs we need to fund," said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, a democrat from Montgomery County.

It's no secret among lawmakers that public safety and particularly juvenile justice will be among the most debated issues throughout the session.

Governor Wes Moore laid out three pieces of legislation Tuesday targeting the issue.

He's also creating a gun violence prevention task force, making Maryland the first state to do so.

"The hallmark of what I hope to see in any juvenile justice legislation that's gonna make it to my desk can be summed up in one word, accountability," said Moore.

Juvenile crime was one of the only areas of crime that rose in Baltimore last year.

The governor was stern when talking about repeat offenders and violent acts committed by young people.

Also, backing up Department of Juvenile Services secretary Vincent Schiraldi, who has come under fire for his department's handling of minors who commit crimes.

"The thing that makes Vinny the right leader for this moment is this, he recognizes that if children break the law and we put them in a system that does not give them what they need for a better path then we are doing it wrong," said Moore.

There are also a litany of other bills that cover a wide range of topics.

Some that will become law, others that won't come close.

Things like higher taxes for vacant properties in Baltimore, or lower taxes for people who don't own a car, one to bring back the death penalty and another to give people the right to have medical aid in dying.