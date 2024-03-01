Juvenile charged for allegedly making school bomb threats in Maryland, other states

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A juvenile faces charges for allegedly calling in false bomb scares in several states, including Maryland.

According to Montgomery County Police, the juvenile caused an evacuation at Wootton High School on November 27.

At the time he told staff over the phone that bombs had been placed throughout specific areas of the school.

A K-9 search for explosives came up negative.

Police identified the teen following a combination of search warrants and witness interviews.

Turns out he also made similar threats to a school in Howard County as well as in New York, New Jersey, Missouri and Connecticut.

Here in Maryland the suspect's case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services, but police say he's also being charged in other states.