'Juvenile' calls 911 to report shooting between wife, husband

JOPPA, Md. — A Joppa woman is being held without bail after allegedly shooting her husband last week.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile called 911 to report the incident on January 23.

It happened just after 3pm at a home on Pickerel Place.

Deputies arrived on scene just as Evelyn Milne, 34, was exiting the home.

Inside they found her husband, 35-year-old Joseph Milne, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the couple had some prior altercation leading to the shooting. No other details were released.

Joseph was helicoptered to a trauma center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Evelyn now faces first and second degree attempted murder charges.

Harford County Sheriff's Office Evelyn Milne

She's next due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 23.