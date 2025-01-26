'Juvenile' calls 911 to report shooting between wife, husband

JOPPA, Md. — A Joppa woman is being held without bail after allegedly shooting her husband last week.
The Harford County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile called 911 to report the incident on January 23.
It happened just after 3pm at a home on Pickerel Place.
Deputies arrived on scene just as Evelyn Milne, 34, was exiting the home.
Inside they found her husband, 35-year-old Joseph Milne, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Investigators believe the couple had some prior altercation leading to the shooting. No other details were released.
Joseph was helicoptered to a trauma center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Evelyn now faces first and second degree attempted murder charges.
She's next due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 23.