'Juvenile' calls 911 to report shooting between wife, husband

JOPPA, Md. — A Joppa woman is being held without bail after allegedly shooting her husband last week.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said a juvenile called 911 to report the incident on January 23.

It happened just after 3pm at a home on Pickerel Place.

Deputies arrived on scene just as Evelyn Milne, 34, was exiting the home.

Inside they found her husband, 35-year-old Joseph Milne, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Investigators believe the couple had some prior altercation leading to the shooting. No other details were released.

Joseph was helicoptered to a trauma center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Evelyn now faces first and second degree attempted murder charges.

She's next due in court for a preliminary hearing on February 23.

