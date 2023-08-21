Juvenile arrested in connection to stabbing in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Members of the Havre de Grace Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:26 p.m., the police received multiple calls for a stabbing that occurred in the 800 block of Pulaski Highway.

Officers arrived at 2:32 p.m. and immediately began rendering aid to a juvenile who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries.

Later in the day, police were able to locate a suspect, who is also a juvenile.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact police at 410-939-2121.