Justice delayed for decades: Police seek tips in Dundalk woman's murder in 1991

DUNDALK, Md. — A call for a cardiac arrest brought police to a house on Portship Road in Dundalk in October of 1991 where they found 97-year-old Irene White dead in her bed, and an autopsy later determined she had been strangled.

Baltimore County Police Department

“We were pretty shook up. You know. It was a murder on our own street,” recalled William Morrison who says the case has haunted neighbors in the decades since, making his aging mother think twice about her own safety, “It definitely made her, because my mother was already elderly at that time. My mother died in 2011 at the age of 89, but she was still pretty upset about it.”

Irene White left her mark on the community, co-founding the Dundalk Historical Society, and even in her twilight years, she was still talking a class through the community college and actively renting out rooms in her home.

While the murder has remained unsolved for 32 years now, neighbors tell us it’s not as if police never had a suspect.

“The police said they knew who it was,” said Morrison, “It was a tenant in her house, but they didn’t have sufficient information to charge him so he was able to leave and never be charged.”

Police say all of these years later, it’s never too late to find White’s killer.

“The smallest bit of information could crack a case wide open and we’re just hoping if someone in the community remembers 32 years ago something suspicious that they share that information with us, because really no detail is too small,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department.

If you remember anything or have information, which could help in this case, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.